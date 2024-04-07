Sharks clinics and Juniors make finals

As the Cronulla Junior league is about to start, the Sharks junior reps competition is coming to its end with the Under-17 Harold Matthews and the Tarsha Gale Sharks qualified for finals.
The Sharks are also offering guaranteed school holiday fun next month with Junior Jaws and Mini Mermaids clinics, sponsored by Westfield Miranda, on Thursday, April 18 at Shark Park .
Junior Jaws participants will have a blast in brushing up on their footy skills as they learn from qualified coaches and rub shoulders with NRL and NRLW stars.
There will be one session for kids aged 5-8 and another for those aged 9-12 to register go to Sharks.com.au
A come-from-behind win for the Harold Matthews Cup Sharks capped off the NSWRL Junior Representative regular season last week, with two Cronulla teams making the finals.
The Brad Kelly-coached under-17 Harold Matthews side scored a close 26-22 victory over the Roosters after trailing 18-0 at PointsBet.
The result saw them leapfrog the Tricolours into fourth, setting up another clash between the clubs for a spot in the preliminary final this weekend.
Interchange middle forward Cruz Parkin was instrumental, changing the momentum and scoring a crucial try before fullback Oliver Lester touched down to put Cronulla ahead with 10 minutes remainingWhile the under-19 Tarsha Gale women lost 38-4 to the first-placed Steelers in Round 9, they went into the match knowing they could finish no worse than sixth.
Isaac Michael's charges are now poised to face the Roosters-affiliated Indigenous Academy (ranked third) in an elimination final.
Dave Howlett's under-19 SG Ball boys concluded their campaign with a 28-20 loss to the undefeated Roosters, leaving them ninth and the under-17 Lisa Fiaola girls bowed out with a 38-14 loss to Illawarra.
Last week, more than 40 people with disability converged on PointsBet Stadium for the first Come and Try 'Score Sharks' event.
Supported by Equal Access Program Lead and NRLW star Emma Tonegato, along with Sharks players Tom Hazelton, Dan Atkinson, Max Bradbury, Jada Taylor and Quincy Dodd, the participants were given a sample of an exciting initiative.
Run in partnership with The Disability Trust as an NDIS-funded Sport and Rec program, the club are proud to have established Score Sharks - a new all-inclusive modified rugby league team for people over 16.
Score Sharks will train each week, starting on May 1, with squad members able to build their footy and social skills in a fun, safe environment.
