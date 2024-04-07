St George & Sutherland Shire Leadersport
Sharks clinics and Juniors make finals

By John Veage
Updated April 8 2024 - 9:58am, first published 9:30am
Jaylan Herron from the Harold Matthew's team looks for some space at PointsBet Stadium against the Raiders. Picture John Veage
As the Cronulla Junior league is about to start, the Sharks junior reps competition is coming to its end with the Under-17 Harold Matthews and the Tarsha Gale Sharks qualified for finals.

Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.

