St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
St George & Sutherland Shire Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

3-year-old suffers broken leg when hit by 'fat bike' at Caringbah South

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated April 3 2024 - 6:22pm, first published 5:27pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Clara Ferrer Patxot with Biel, 3, Juan, 7, and Cecilia, one. Picture by John Veage
Clara Ferrer Patxot with Biel, 3, Juan, 7, and Cecilia, one. Picture by John Veage

A three-year-old boy suffered a broken leg when he was hit by an electric "fat bike" ridden by a teenager at Caringbah South.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Murray Trembath

Murray Trembath

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.