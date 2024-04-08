St George & Sutherland Shire Leadersport
Paris games one step closer

John Veage
By John Veage
April 8 2024 - 10:30am
Cronulla Sharks Australian rep Danijela Jackovich. Picture John Veage
With 120 days to go until the Paris Olympic Games, Water Polo Australia has announced a 16-strong Ord Minnett Aussie Stingers squad for their USA tour.

