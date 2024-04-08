Paris games one step closer

With 120 days to go until the Paris Olympic Games, Water Polo Australia has announced a 16-strong Ord Minnett Aussie Stingers squad for their USA tour.
The Cronulla Sharks Danijela Jackovich and Dolls Pts Keesja Gofers kept their places from the World Titles.
The Ord Minnett Aussie Stingers are on a two-week tour of the USA where they will have the chance to play against Olympic and world champions Team USA.
Stingers Head Coach Bec Rippon said this tour is a chance to check on how the team is going after their training camp, physically and tactically, against the best team in the world .
"We're looking forward to seeing how the group come together, and it's also a good chance for us to be able to see how certain players are going in that competitive game environment.
"It will be a short tour, but we've got a lot coming up when we get back, with the Australian Waterpolo League Finals (in Sydney) and then final selections, so it's a busy few months ahead!"
