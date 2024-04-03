Walk to school, and send a safe message

National Walk Safely to School Day (May 19) is around the corner, and school communities across St George and Sutherland Shire are gearing up to promote the message of road safety.
Among the schools participating is St Joseph's Catholic Primary School at Oatley, which is hosting its event on May 16.
The campaign marks its 25th anniversary in 2023. It's an event that aims to reinforce safe pedestrian behaviour, promote the health benefits of walking, create healthy habits at a young age, and develop vital road-crossing skills.
St Joseph's is inviting its school community to gather at Oatley Memorial Park at 8:20am and walk together as a school group for the five minute stroll.
The school's senior (Year 6) leaders will host a school assembly, addressing key pedestrian safety messages, and there will be a K-2 colouring and a Year 3-6 poster competition.
The NRMA Science and Road Safety workshop will run throughout the day, and NSW Police Highway Patrol officers have been invited to discuss road safety with pupils.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.