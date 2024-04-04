Residents on minor flood watch as rain sets in

Woronora residents have been encouraged to stay informed on potential minor flooding in the low-lying area.
An inland trough is forecast to deepen and potentially develop into a low pressure system on Friday. The system is expected to bring rain to much of the state in the coming few days with locally heavy falls, particular in the east.
There is still uncertainty associated with the location and intensity of the heaviest falls.
The inland low and coastal trough are expected to move further south through Saturday with the rain easing over NSW.
Up to 200mm is expected across Sydney on Friday. Heavy falls are also possible on Saturday morning.
Earlier a flood watch was issued for Woronora and Georges River. The Bureau of Meteorology has urged residents in those areas to be on the lookout for minor flooding. A flood watch means there is potential for flooding depending on how weather systems develop, with flood warnings issued when forecasts are clear enough for flooding to actually be predicted.
In St George, residents in Wolli Creek are advised to park their cars undercover where possible, as parts of the suburb are also prone to flash flooding. Residents can pick up sandbags from NSW SES Hustville Unit to help protect their properties. They are available from the front of the Unit Headquarters at 2 Depot Road, Mortdale. Residents are advised to take only what they need as there are a limited number available.
NSW SES Assistant Commissioner Sean Kearns has urged the community to stay informed of the conditions in their local areas.
"To stay up to date with current warnings and advice, people should download the Hazards Near Me app and set up a watch zone for their home neighbourhood, or the place they could be visiting," Assistant Commissioner Kearns said.
"We're urging the community to prepare ahead of the weather impact, by tying down loose items, moving their cars from underneath trees, clean your gutters, trim branches away from properties and understand what your flash flooding risk may be.
"If you do come across a flooded road, please do not drive, walk or ride through it. Stop, turn around and find an alternate route."
Large and powerful surf conditions are expected to be hazardous for coastal activities such as rock fishing, swimming and surfing.
For emergency help in floods and storms, ring the NSW SES on 132 500.
