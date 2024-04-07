St George & Sutherland Shire Leadersport
St George & Sutherland Shire Leader's complete view of property
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Albie Thomas Mile sets up season end

John Veage
By John Veage
April 8 2024 - 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
St George Athletics runner Christian Lotter was second at Barden Ridge with a 20.48.Picture John Veage
St George Athletics runner Christian Lotter was second at Barden Ridge with a 20.48.Picture John Veage

Victorian middle-distance star Abbey Caldwell and WA's Jesse Hunt were crowned Australian Mile champions at the eighth edition of the Albie Thomas Mile hosted by Bankstown Athletics Club in Sydney last week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John Veage

John Veage

Photographer/Journalist

Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.