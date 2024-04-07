Albie Thomas Mile sets up season end

Victorian middle-distance star Abbey Caldwell and WA's Jesse Hunt were crowned Australian Mile champions at the eighth edition of the Albie Thomas Mile hosted by Bankstown Athletics Club in Sydney last week.
The Albie Thomas Mile was established in 2014 and named after St George Athletic Clubs Albie Thomas, who was a world record holder in the 2-miles and 3-miles in the 1950s and the first person to run a sub-four minute mile in NSW.
Jessica Hull (800m), Luke Boyes (800m), Sarah Carli (400m hurdles) and Tom Hunt (400m hurdles) were other key winners.
The stage is now set for the Australian Championships following the final hit at Bankstown following the inaugural 'Shire Run Carnival' which was held at the Barden Ridge Track earlier.
UTS Northern Suburbs athlete Lachlan Bryant was the big winner leading from start to finish in the 6km race with a time of 19:31. St George Athletics Club runner Christian Lotter was second with a 20:48. The first women home was Mia Bridgland with a 23:56.
Bryant who is a middle distance half marathon runner then took the cash in the inaugural 1.6 Elite Eliminator over Seth Healy and Lotter.
Mia Bridgland also won the W 800 metre Eliminator with a close finish over Theresa Healy and Rada Mulhere.
Jacob Wescombe won the male 100 metre dash and Poppy Surridge the women's while young guns Zac Rogers and Arianna Calavrias were the first male and female home in the 3km race.
Created by St George Athletic Club athlete and race commentator Nathan Breen, he said there needed to be more local running events.
"Thank you to all participants, volunteers and supporters for making the first ever Shire Run Carnival a success. It was full of smiles, sunshine (eventually) and positive vibes all round.
"It's a bit of a different event, with something for everyone, there is an elite level to it but it's really just for fun and to test yourself."
Local clubs were all involved, and the event supported the Love Mercy Foundation with ambassador Eloise Wellings who was on hand to present medals saying it was a fantastic way to encourage families to move.
