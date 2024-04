5:30pm-7:30pm, Sutherland Library. Have you ever wondered what happens at the library after dark? Find out at the Glow Party After Dark. Join for an electrifying celebration of Youth Week, when Sutherland Library transformed into a neon wonderland. The night comes alive with retro beats, colours, games and unforgettable memories with mates (old and new). Dress in your brightest neon or white ensemble and step into a world of 'glow-tastic' fun. Expect glow-in-the-dark face paint, neon accessories, funky giveaways, pizza and sugary snacks as we light up the night. They will be prizes for best dressed. Suitable for ages 12-18 years.