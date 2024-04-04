St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
St George & Sutherland Shire Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News
What's on

A popular youth festival is back, with plenty on for the kids of St George

EK
By Eva Kolimar
Updated April 4 2024 - 4:55pm, first published 4:50pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Georges River Council is hosting several Youth Week events across the area during April. Picture supplied
Georges River Council is hosting several Youth Week events across the area during April. Picture supplied

Georges River Youth Festival, GRYFest, returns this year in celebration of Youth Week 2024.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EK

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.