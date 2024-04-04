A popular youth festival is back, with plenty on for the kids of St George

Georges River Youth Festival, GRYFest, returns this year in celebration of Youth Week 2024.
Georges River Council is hosting several events in the local government area. GRYFest has been designed in consultation with Council's Youth Advisory Committee and youth services to ensure it aligns with the needs and interests of youth. Young people are invited to come along and celebrate the contributions that young people make throughout the community.
As part of GRYFest, the council has partnered with 3Bridges Youth Zone to deliver a favourite from last year - Battle of the Beats. Similarly, another favourite returns with the support of Kogarah Community Services - the Intergenerational Chess Competition. The council will also invite young people and youth services to Olds Park in Penshurst for the Olds Park Youth Festival.
A major highlight of GRYFest is Battle of the Beats, a youth music competition that showcases the musical talents of young, amateur musicians connected to Georges River. There will be four young, talented musicians who will battle it out on stage for the chance to win prizes that will support their musical journey.
Olds Park Youth Festival will play host to a jam-packed schedule of free activities including: bubble soccer, skate workshops, competitions (with prizes to be won) and special appearances from pro skaters Chima Ferguson and Shaun Paul, pedal powered smoothie bikes, music, free food and more.
The Intergenerational Chess Competition is also making its return in 2024, open to all levels of experience. In this 'Swiss' tournament, there will be six rounds with a time limit of 15 minutes per player, per game.
"With the help of our Youth Advisory Committee, the council has created a festival of events that will engage the youth of the Georges River area," Georges River Council Mayor Sam Elmir said.
"They are an important part of our community and I hope our young people use this as an opportunity for enjoyment and connection."
Battle of the Beats
April 12, 6.30pm-10pm
3Bridges Youth Zone
Olds Park Youth Festival
April 18, 3pm-6pm
Olds Park, Penshurst
Intergenerational Chess Competition
April 20, 10am-2pm.
Kogarah Town Square
