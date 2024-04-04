Student artists shine at gallery exhibition

The annual and free Vital Signs exhibition has returned to Hazelhurst Arts Centre. It's a display of outstanding works by recent Bachelor of Creative Arts (Visual Arts/Visual Arts and Design) Graduates from the University of Wollongong.
Vital Signs demonstrates a driving passion to persist, adapt and thrive in a new environment to create something inspiring.
Featuring 11 early career artists, Vital Signs presents an array of contemporary painting, sculptural, ceramic, digital video, multimedia and textile works. For many of the graduates, it is their first opportunity to exhibit outside university walls.
Sutherland Shire Mayor Carmelo Pesce says this ongoing partnership is significant in supporting the next generation of leading artists.
"Each year I'm amazed at the creativity on display at this amazing exhibition," he said. "Not only is this exhibition a fantastic way to celebrate the artistic and academic achievements of graduates from the University of Wollongong, but it also celebrates the enduring partnership between Hazelhurst and the university of Wollongong and their combined efforts to showcase next generation southern Sydney artists."
Selected from the graduate exhibition by Hazelhurst, the works demonstrate a range of approaches to artmaking through experimentation, contemplation, and artistic vision.
The exhibition is an ongoing partnership between Hazelhurst Arts Centre, and University of Wollongong's School of the Arts, English and Media, Vital Signs promotes and supports emerging artists located outside of the metropolitan Sydney, providing a foothold for artists in the early stages of their careers.
Each year the exhibition is supported by a curatorial internship undertaken by a University of Wollongong graduate.
Broadhurst Gallery, Hazelhurst Arts Centre, until April 16.
