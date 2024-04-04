St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Student artists shine at gallery exhibition

EK
By Eva Kolimar
Updated April 5 2024 - 10:55am, first published 9:00am
Kieara Quintal is one of the University of Wollongong students who feature in the Vital Signs exhibition at Hazelhurst Gallery. Her work is titled Between the Stars 2023. Picture supplied
The annual and free Vital Signs exhibition has returned to Hazelhurst Arts Centre. It's a display of outstanding works by recent Bachelor of Creative Arts (Visual Arts/Visual Arts and Design) Graduates from the University of Wollongong.

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

