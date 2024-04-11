Pay attention: ADHD is on the rise

Often misdiagnosed well into adulthood, ADHD is on the rise in St George, specialist doctors say.
Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder is a neurodevelopmental condition characterised by differences in brain and cognitive development. Symptoms include difficulties with focusing and sustaining attention, and hyperactive and impulsive symptoms, which are greater than that expected for a person's age or developmental level.
For most people, symptoms are lifelong. Practitioners from Waratah Hospital at Hurstville, which offers therapeutic support for patients, say more people are being diagnosed.
Psychiatrist Ty Drake, who treats a wide range of other conditions including anxiety, depression PTSD and psychotic illness, said about 80 per cent of his referrals are patients with ADHD. "This is quite high," he said. "ADHD is very comorbid with other neurodiverse conditions such as Autism Spectrum Disorder.
By no means a 'new' condition, ADHD has a long presence in the medical world. "ADHD has been seen in medical literature since the mid-1700," Dr Drake said. "In the past 30 years, further scientific evidence in brain development has increased our understanding about ADHD, which is estimated to affect one in 25 Australians."
There are three types of ADHD - Inattentive (30 per cent), Hyperactive/impulsive (10 per cent) and Combined (60 per cent), Dr Drake said. "About 80 per cent of people with ADHD meet criteria for some other mental health diagnosis, for example, anxiety, depression, or other neurodevelopmental conditions," he said.
"Females are often underdiagnosed. People with the more 'hyperactive/fidgety' symptoms are more likely to be recognised and diagnosed whereas people with the more 'inattentive/focusing' symptoms can go under the radar."
Dr Drake says the good news is that ADHD is one of more treatable mental health conditions. "There are lots of good medications available. But there is a shortage of the main treatment (Lisdexamfetamine - Vyvanse) right now which is causing a lot of stress for many patients Australia wide. It's been in shortage for the past nine months."
Fellow treating doctor Patrick Chung said treating patients by using cognitive strategies was highly effective. "Whether they are treated with medication or not, having a routine helps a lot," Dr Chung said. "One of the interesting things I've noticed is patients who don't come in because of ADHD, get a bit annoyed at the suggestion they may have the condition. But that stigma is getting better. The quality of life you can have from getting it treated is way more important."
In 2022, the Federal Government released more standardised guidelines into ADHD, which made it clearer for clinicians, patients and government agencies to manage the condition.
At the end of 2023, the Royal Australian College of General Practitioners also welcomed recommendations for GPs to have a greater role in the diagnosis and management of ADHD made by a Senate inquiry into the condition.
