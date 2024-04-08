St George & Sutherland Shire Leadersport
Woolooware golfing Legacy

John Veage
By John Veage
Updated April 8 2024 - 3:59pm, first published 10:00am
Seary's Wonders try their skills in the putting competition and (inset) Jim Alder Trophy Ex-Service Individual winner- Trent Smith .Picture John Veage
Woolooware Golf Club has successfully held its 63th Legacy Charity Golf Day, and the club has now raised more than a million dollars for the Legacy charity.

Photographer/Journalist

Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.

