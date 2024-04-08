Woolooware golfing Legacy

Woolooware Golf Club has successfully held its 63th Legacy Charity Golf Day, and the club has now raised more than a million dollars for the Legacy charity.
Woolooware GC have been running this event since 1961.
Almost every year since they created the original nine hole course in 1959 they have donated funds to Sydney Legacy with this year's 50 thousand dollars the largest contribution yet.
The Legacy Golf Day Committee led by chairman John Stoffels said it was a great day with club Patron Mark Speakman MP and Deputy Mayor Carol Provan on hand to congratulate the club for their ongoing support.
Legacy provides services to Australian families after the incapacitation or death of a spouse or parent during or after their defence force service, and cares for about 80,000 widows and 1,800 children throughout Australia.
143 men and women teed off in support of the event with Scratch winner Jake Hallinan ,40 points and Men's lnd Stableford - winner Paul Lesmond, 39 points and Women's Ind Stableford winner - Vicki Smith, 39 points claiming top honours.
In the Gallant Cup Team Stableford- winners were Trish Barrett, Deb Flaherty, Taren-lee Smith and Geraldine Earl .
There wasn't a dry eye in the house when serving Commander Trent Smith won the Jim Alder Trophy for Service men and women and dedicated the win to his mates who passed away tragically in the Taipan Helicopter training crash near Hamilton Island in 2023.
"This win today is one of the highlights of my life"
