St George Matters with Chris Minns: Building a better NSW - One Year of a State Labor Government

One year ago, the people of this state voted for a fresh start.
In the twelve months since Labor's election, my government has been working every day to build a better New South Wales.
That includes travelling around our great State, talking to people, listening to what they want from their Government.
From those conversations, it's clear that people want more teachers in our schools, so every child can access a quality education.
They want more healthcare workers in our hospitals, so they can rely on excellent care when they need it most.
They want a well-connected public transport system and an end to privatisation and the endless price gouging it allows.
And perhaps most importantly, they want to see more well located, high quality, affordable housing, so the next generation isn't locked out of homeownership.
Each of these are big issues. None will be solved in a single year.
But over the past twelve months, we've made significant progress in addressing the issues that matter to you.
We've started rebuilding our essential services, by abolishing the wages cap and delivering pay rises to recruit and retain more nurses, teachers and paramedics.
We've announced significant planning reforms to increase the supply of affordable, well located and well-built homes around our train stations and transport hubs.
We've introduced a $60 toll cap and reduced the toll for trucks, to get them off our local roads and back onto the M5.
After record teacher vacancies under the previous Liberal Government, we've made 16,000 teachers and support staff permanent. Already, teacher vacancies are down 20 percent.
After a blowout in waiting lists under the previous Liberal Government, we've slashed the number of overdue surgeries by 80%, so that people are not waiting in pain for potentially life-saving surgery.
And after inheriting the largest ever debt passed down from one government to another, we have reduced that debt by $13 billion. All while delivering the biggest infrastructure pipeline in NSW history to build roads, rail, schools and hospitals.
This is just the beginning.
As Premier, I wake up every day with optimism about the future of this state.
Together, I know we can build a better New South Wales.
