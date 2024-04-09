Brinsley's Joinery Works at Sutherland keeps the past alive

Woodwork machines built in England in the 1860s are still being used very productively in heritage-listed Brinsley's Joinery Works at Sutherland.
Since the 1920s, the workshop has produced windows, doors, skirting boards, architraves and other carpentry items for many thousands of buildings, starting with the original homes in Sutherland township.
Fire destroyed the Brinsley family's first backyard workshop in 1929, but some machines survived because they were on concrete or brick plints (stands).
Sutherland Shire Council bought the joinery from the family in 1994, and for last 22 years it has been leased to G & C Waller Builders, which specialises in conserving historic buildings.
The Toronto Parade landmark next to the train line will once again be open to the community on Saturday April 20 during the annual Sutherland Shire Citizens' Heritage Festival.
Gary Waller said his firm did restoration work on the workshop after the council took it over.
"We had factories elsewhere at the time, but when the lease was re-offered in 2002, we took it up. It has been very good for our work because the machines relate to what we do.
"I love using the machines - they are beautiful. You just have to be very focused, which is the same in every joinery shop, otherwise you can make terrible mistakes."
Mr Waller said most of the machines were brought from England, but a couple were made in the 1920s in Melbourne.
"Originally, a big kerosene motor ran all the equipment with overhead belts, and that's what caused the fire," he said.
"When they rebuilt, the equipment was still belt driven, but with electric motors.
"You might find these machines in some joinery shops, but they are few and far between. Our tenon machine, for creating joints, is something I haven't seen before.
"Today, there is more modern machinery, but it probably doesn't do exactly what our tenon machine does.
"While the machines are in use, they get maintained and looked after. If they are left alone, they fall into neglect and rust away and fail."
The heritage festival will be held across the shire from April 18 to May 19.
On Saturday April 20, for a gold coin donation, a vintage bus will carry passengers on the hour from the tram museum at Loftus to Woronora Memorial Gardens, Brinsley's, Sutherland Shire Museum at Sylvania, Hazlehurst Gallery and the Brickpit Museum at Kirrawee, where there will be pottery throwing demonstrations.
Next day, there will be a display of vintage buses, cars and trams at the tram museum, and rides in an old double deck bus.
Local scouts will provide a barbecue lunch.
On May 11, the spotlight will turn to Cronulla, with a vintage ferry cruise, displays at the School of Arts, self-guided historic walks brochures and a display of historical photo exhibition by the combined surf clubs.
Visit: sutherlandheritagefestival.org
