Party is the icing on top for Reg

A century celebration was the main event at St Basil's Miranda in April, with resident Reg Symons the guest of honour.
Reg's connection with the area began when he bought land at Sutherland, where he built his first home. He married and had two children. Reg has 12 grandchildren and as his son Gary says, the "great grandkids are still going".
Gary says his father's health is pretty good. "He's not too bad - he only got rid of his car, a Commodore, not too long ago," he said. "It's been two years since he gave his licence away. He likes to go for walks, and he enjoys an occasional light ale."
Describing his dad as a "happy go lucky sort of fellow", Gary says Reg enjoys reading the newspaper, and exercising (walking across the road to the nearby Coles supermarket).
Reg was a volunteer at the Toy Restoration Centre at Jannali for about a decade, until he finished up about three years ago.
The centenarian who lives in the independent living area at St Basil's, celebrated with family, staff and fellow residents with a cake, and there's another party on the weekend with Reg's relatives.
