Wolli Creek roads flooded after deluge

Wolli Creek was hardest hit in St George by the heavy rain on Friday, April 5.
Cars parked on the streets were inundated with flash flooding, forcing residents to abandon their vehicles. Drivers already on the road had to avoid driving through the flooded roads, many which were closed for access.
Although the rain has eased and the sun is drying up surrounding parks and fields, most of which were closed for weekend sport, there is significant clean-up of road debris to be carried out.
People are also advised to avoid swimming at beaches for a few days after the deluge due to poor water quality.
See also how Sutherland Shire was affected by the downpour.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.