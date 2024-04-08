St George & Sutherland Shire Leadersport
St George & Sutherland Shire Leader's complete view of property
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Rats take Rebels

John Veage
By John Veage
Updated April 8 2024 - 3:54pm, first published 11:35am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A hard running new Rebels team stuck with the Warringah Rats in their first hit out at Forshaw Park on a rare Sunday for club rugby .Picture John Veage
A hard running new Rebels team stuck with the Warringah Rats in their first hit out at Forshaw Park on a rare Sunday for club rugby .Picture John Veage

The Southern Districts start to the 2024 Rugby season might have been delayed a day because of the torrential rain and playing conditions at Forshaw Park but they still stuck bravely to their game plan before finally going down fighting 25-36 to Warringah.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John Veage

John Veage

Photographer/Journalist

Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.