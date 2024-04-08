Rats take Rebels

The Southern Districts start to the 2024 Rugby season might have been delayed a day because of the torrential rain and playing conditions at Forshaw Park but they still stuck bravely to their game plan before finally going down fighting 25-36 to Warringah.
They now face the Hunter Wildfires at Woy Woy this week in a game they can win, after the Wildfires went down to heavyweight favourites Randwick 17-64.
Southern Districts had a disappointing 2023 - but welcomed back a familiar face when former club captain and former 2000 mentor Joe Barakat returned to the club as head coach.
In 2024 he's back at Forshaw and wants to turn the Rebels into a tougher, harder team and he has a job on his hands as they haven't played finals football for almost a decade.
Barakat, who has coached for 30 years in Australia, Europe and Japan, said the team had worked hard since he took the reins.
"We have worked hard and its been very arduous but I think we have prepared our self for some tough games ahead," Barakat told Rugby News this week.
"We have done a lot of contact work over summer and nobody broke - so it shows these guys are good athletes."
Sunday's game was a good hit out and Souths new defence was solid until the visitors went to their winger who scored on the sideline. Souths kicked a penalty to keep in touch, but then conceded a penalty but kept at it turning over possession.
With 20 mins in the half Rebels number 13 Isaac Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens hit the ball at full speed and ran untouched straight between the posts putting the home team in the lead at 11-10.
A penalty taken by Souths captain Will Thomas then put them ahead 13-11 with ten to go in the first with fans nervously eyeing the clock.
A bulldozing run by Souths no 20 almost bore fruit but a turnover saw another penalty to Warringah putting them one point ahead at half time.
The 'Rats' stayed on the field at the break and copped a spray from their new coach - this gee up saw them put their heads down in the second and slowly put the Rebels out of touch - but Souths never gave up and this week should see a real test of where they are at.
