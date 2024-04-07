Shire eligible for government disaster assistance following flooding

Sutherland Shire is among 13 council areas eligible for government disaster assistance following the impact of flooding from Friday.
The relief is being provided by the Australian and NSW governments through the Commonwealth-State Disaster Recovery Funding Arrangements (DRFA).
Support includes funding for councils to help with the costs of cleaning up and restoring damaged essential public assets and cash payments and other assistance for residents and small businesses whose properties have been impacted.
Acting Federal Minister for Emergency Management Catherine King thanked those who have worked hard to start the clean-up efforts so quickly.
"I want to assure those whose lives have been disrupted that we will support them through their recovery," she said.
NSW Minister for Emergency Services Jihad Dib acknowledged the efforts of the emergency services and volunteers.
For information relating to financial assistance and other matters, contact Service NSW on 13 77 88.
