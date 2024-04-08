A supportive 60 years, and counting

It's a milestone year for the Salvation Army Red Shield Appeal 2024, as it marks 60 years of supporting communities.
The annual campaign that raises money for people in need and in disadvantaged circumstances, is urging residents to back to cause.
At a time when rising cost of living is putting already vulnerable families in financial stress, the appeal is particularly crucial this year.
The Salvo's is aiming to raise $38 million for the Red Shield Appeal, which is Australia's largest and longest-running door-knock appeal.
"Times are tough. We are seeing more people come through our doors every week, new families who have never done it this tough before, and people are feeling the pinch," The Salvation Army's Andrew Hill said. "They are skipping meals, unable to afford utility bills or medication for their kids."
People can get involved in various way. There are collections at shopping centres, representatives will door knock, there is online fundraising, and a workplace, school or sporting event can organise to raise money for the appeal.
There is also a call for volunteers to help reach The Salvation Army's fundraising goal.
The Red Shield Appeal weekend is on May 25-26, but there are many volunteering opportunities throughout the month.
All funds raised locally will remain in the community, enabling the Salvos to meet the specific needs of the most disadvantaged and marginalised members of the region.
The Salvation Army supports people who are homeless, those affected by family and domestic violence, and assists youth, people who are undergoing drug and alcohol rehabilitation and people who experience financial hardship.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.