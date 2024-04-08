St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
St George & Sutherland Shire Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News
What's on

Miranda actor is on a roll

EK
By Eva Kolimar
Updated April 8 2024 - 1:25pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Pictures supplied

She might not yet have the lead in a Sydney Theatre Company production, but this Miranda actor is well on her way to becoming just as captivating in her stage presence as comedic performers in the professional field.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EK

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.