Miranda actor is on a roll

She might not yet have the lead in a Sydney Theatre Company production, but this Miranda actor is well on her way to becoming just as captivating in her stage presence as comedic performers in the professional field.
Having recently wrapped up filming her first feature film The Holy Scoundrel in Newcastle, Liz Vassilacos is about to star in a production of The Ides of March (April 19-27), which is a modern re-telling of Shakespeare's Julius Caesar.
She has also managed to squeeze in an award-winning performance in The Library at Lake Macquarie One Act Play Festival earlier this month.
Liz's proud moment is writing and producing a film, Leftovers, was filmed at Kirrawee. With co-producers Bear and the Owl Productions, also based in the shire, she starred in this project, which was noticed on the international festival circuit. The film won an award at the Italian Night of Short Comedy Festival.
Comedy is Liz's forte, and it was at Arts Theatre Cronulla where she first took to the stage, featuring in various comedic and dramatic roles.
Since then she studied under several tutors at The Australian Film & Television Academy, and enjoyed a stint in Hollywood, where she met with casting directors and filmmmakers.
"I now know a thing or two about improv, stage combat, weapon handling and even motion/performance capture," Liz said.
Recent stage credits include the lead in David Williamson's Dead White Males and The Appleton Ladies' Potato Race.
"In this industry you have to work hard and grab the opportunities as they fly by," Liz said. 'It's a crazy ride, but it helps to have both feet on the ground."
