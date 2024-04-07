Dragons loss dramas

Less than a week after upsetting Manly 20-12 at WIN Stadium, the Dragons never looked in it, losing 30-10 to Newcastle at a wet, wild and windy McDonald Jones Stadium on Friday night.
Losing changes all the speculation and now a frustrated Dragons coach Shane Flanagan will have to continue to make whatever changes are necessary to make the Red V a more consistent force in 2024.
"They kicked better, they scored three tries off kicks, last-tackle plays, credit to them. They handled it better," Flanagan said after the game.
"We just didn't do that well," he said
After opening with a 28-4 victory over the Titans, the Dragons were humbled 38-0 by the Dolphins and 46-24 by the Cowboys before bouncing back to shock the punters and the Sea Eagles.
"It's inconsistent and we know we need to get to the bottom of it. Whether it's the talent in the dressing-room or if there's something else underlying, it's definitely inconsistent.
"Credit to the opposition, it was terrible conditions but they handled it better than we did."
Trailing 24-10 in the second half, Flanagan switched Zac Lomax to fullback and Tyrell Sloan to the right wing, despite Lomax scoring a try and creating another for captain Ben Hunt with a spectacular no-look flick pass.
This second-half switch was a minor bright spot in a dour night for St George Illawarra.
Flanagan was unhappy with Sloan's lack of commitment at the back and despite the loss, Lomax put on a show for potential suitors just days after the Red V confirmed they have agreed to release the winger at season's end.
Flanagan said he will not be entertaining a player swap deal for Lomax and is focused on moving forward after ongoing 'closed door' discussions.
The Continuous Call Team's Neil Breen revealed the Parramatta Eels will this week table a multi-year deal to Zac Lomax, worth significantly less than what he's being paid at the St George Illawarra Dragons.
Amidst all this drama coach Shane Flanagan then said captain Ben Hunt has not only backflipped on his desire to leave, but could even extend with the Dragons for another season.
Flanagan said there was "even more to change", which could include keeping Hunt at the Dragons beyond the end of next season.
"I haven't got too much to say on it at the moment but I definitely feel like I can play on," Hunt said.
The Dragons will now head to Campbelltown to meet the Wests Tigers.
