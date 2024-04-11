St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
St George & Sutherland Shire Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News
What's on

Back to where it all began: Idol winner returns for Sutherland gig

EK
By Eva Kolimar
Updated April 11 2024 - 11:54am, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Pictures supplied

Australian Idol 2024 winner Dylan Wright is coming home.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EK

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.