Back to where it all began: Idol winner returns for Sutherland gig

Australian Idol 2024 winner Dylan Wright is coming home.
After taking the competition title, the singer/songwriter, who grew up in Sutherland Shire, is returning for a live performance - the first gig since winning Idol.
Dylan is playing at The Pavilion Performing Arts Centre, Sutherland, on May 10, with tickets going on sale from April 11.
The artist spoke to this masthead about the exclusive event before he announces it on his socials. It's going to be a memorable visit for the rising star of Australian music.
"I remember little doing primary school dances there (the former Sutherland Entertainment Centre)," he said. "I haven't actually been back there since it's been redone."
Although Dylan has set foot in the area since his big win, to visit his mother-in-law who lives at Miranda, this will be his official first gig after coming off the show.
"I'm so happy that it's my first gig back in my old hometown," he said. "I just want to thank everyone for the support over the years, and especially in the past few months. I've barely had time to see anyone so it will be a good chance to celebrate with everyone."
No stranger to gigging, Dylan made his mark performing in smaller venues in the shire before the nation knew who he was. But this arena is a whole new experience, he said.
"From playing at the Brass Monkey, the sell-out is about 130 and The Pavilion is over 600 so that's massive," Dylan said. "This venue showcases the shire really well, and if I can sell it out that would be amazing.
"But I love any venue that has people in it wanting to experience music and listening to my songs. I wouldn't care if it was 10 people or 10,000. Showing off my songwriting and connecting music with people is what I'm there for. I really hope people come along and have an amazing time."
The Northern Rivers-based artist has been busy in the recording studio, working on an acoustic version of his new single (Paper Heart), which audiences will hear at the Sutherland show.
So what can his home-grown fans expect? "It will be a four-piece band, kind of going in and out of acoustic songs and telling stories about how the songs came about, and making even a couple of songs from Idol," the Sony-signed artist said.
"The show allowed me to grow and play songs that I wouldn't usually perform. Sony has been great and has given me creative licence. They've been really happy with the original songs that I have already under my belt."
With almost 45,000 followers on Instagram, there's no doubt his show will attract plenty of attention.
"Growing up in the shire and having so much support has been incredible so this is my big thank you," he said.
Tickets for the 8pm show on Friday, May 10, are on sale Thursday, April 11 from midday.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.