Fulfilling every lavish desire

5 beds | 5 baths | 2 cars
Blending modern sophistication with timeless elegance, this luxurious estate reimagines contemporary living by showcasing flawless style, luxurious finishes, and expansive proportions throughout.
Seamlessly merging French provincial influences with cutting-edge architecture, this home is enchanting and a surprisingly timeless masterpiece that impresses from the moment you step inside.
Positioned on a spacious level land and offering effortless access from both the double garage and the porch, prepare to be enchanted by the magnificence of this exceptional property.
Unquestionably luxurious yet incredibly inviting, this five-bedroom, five-bathroom home boasts multiple living areas, a flexible layout, and an enduring allure.
The lower level encompasses two chic living areas with heated tiling throughout, an exquisite and fully equipped gourmet kitchen that seamlessly extends to a spacious outdoor entertainment area and a stunning in-ground pool.
The designer kitchen showcases a stone island and a generously sized walk-in pantry with a cooktop.
There are five luxurious bedrooms, each with its own ensuite with heated tiles. The grand main suite has a large walk-in robe and ensuite.
The property has a double garage with an automatic door, providing internal access and ample storage space.
The location is within minutes of top-tier schools, shops, cafes, restaurants, recreational areas, and transportation.
