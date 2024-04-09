An entertainer's delight

5 beds | 4 baths | 2 cars
With its highly flexible layout, sophisticated interiors and grand land size, this impressive family home is hard to beat.
Designed with entertaining in mind, this oversized residence will appeal to growing families looking for their forever home.
Offering exceptional versatility, this home offers five large bedrooms and three spa like bathrooms.
There is a huge entertainer's kitchen complete with Caesarstone benchtops, stainless steel gas appliances, a feature wall and a butler's pantry.
The contemporary open plan combined living and dining area has hardwood polished timber floors and built-in joinery. There is also an additional TV room.
Complementing its elevated position is the recently added downstairs rumpus, which provides the opportunity for on-grade poolside entertaining or separate in-law accommodation complete with a kitchenette, combined living, separate study, bedroom area, bathroom, and external access.
Another great space for entertaining is the stunning elevated outdoor area with travertine tiles, a ceiling fan and district views.
This three-level palatial family home is set on an oversized grassy block.
Other features include ducted air conditioning throughout, a double auto lock-up garage and extensive storage throughout.
Along with its North facing, tiled inground pool, level park-like grounds, built-in basketball facilities and sauna, you'll never have to leave.
Call today to make your appointment to view.
