Supporting young people for a decade

A Sutherland Shire youth mental health service is celebrating 10 years of supporting young people in the community.
Miranda's headspace works with 12-25 year-old people, and since it was established a decade ago, demand for its services have grown.
Community Engagement Officer for headspace, Amy Lloyd, said the event marked a significant milestone in the centre's history. "In the beginning we were very fortunate to be the only mental health service in the local area, and later in that same year headspace Hurstville came about," Ms Lloyd said.
"We are very proud to say that we work with other youth services in the community, and schools, every step of the way. During COVID-19 we stayed open with Telehealth appointments to support young people with their social needs. Post-COVID-19, we have really grown as a service, and now provide a lot of social opportunities."
These include social groups, a drop-in space, and during school holidays young people have come in to paint a mural. "In the past two years our centre has completely transformed - it's new, fresh and youth friendly," Ms Lloyd said. "We got a lot of feedback from our community about what our centre should look like, and we collaborated also with our young people."
Ms Lloyd said more youth in the shire were seeking support. "We are at capacity and we are noticing as the weeks go by and months continue into this year that support is needed - whether it's for high school students as young as 12 who are trying to make the transition or people leaving school," she said.
"We are focusing on our social groups. Every month we run a LGBTQIA+ group for 17-25 year-old people, and numbers have been fantastic for that. A lot of the young people who access our centre do belong to the LGBTQIA+ community. We do movie clubs and work and study support, all which promote socialisation."
She said the anniversary was also an important one for staff, who are proud to have helped make a positive difference in young people's lives. "Ten years is a big achievement for us - it's a celebration of what we have achieved so far and what we're looking to achieve in the future," Ms Lloyd said.
The centre's 10-year celebrations are on April 19 from 1pm-4pm at Cronulla Park. There will be free food and drinks, games, activities, prizes, music and more.
