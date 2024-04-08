Winning week in the NPL

Round 9 of the National Premier Leagues Men's NSW competition saw all the four local teams come home with a win.
St George FC claimed their first National Premier Leagues Men's NSW away victory of the season prevailing 3-1 over NWS Spirit at Christie Park on Saturday evening.
Taking the lead early through a Nikola Skataric penalty, the Saints had a Peter Grozos second half brace to thank for the victory after Spirit found an equaliser earlier in the second via Ollie Wiggin.
Not to be outdone neighbours St George City edged past Marconi Stallions 2-1 at Penshurst Park on Saturday night to end the visitors three-match unbeaten streak.
The hosts, fresh from a weekend off, could have taken the lead early through a likely source in Jason Romero via the spot in the 20th minute but his effort was expertly saved by James Hilton.
There was then a first-half goal-glut as St George went in front after 33 minutes through Louis Khoury.
Marko Jesic then equalised for the visitors four minutes later before Romero found the net three minutes after that.
St George held on in the second period to secure an impressive win against Marconi.
The young Sutherland Sharks also recorded an important 2-1 victory over Hills United at Seymour Shaw Park on Saturday ending its three-match losing streak in the National Premier Leagues Men's NSW competition.
The hosts fell behind in the fifth minute when Noah Casserly pounced from a Sharks defensive error to thump home a header and his first for Hills this year.
Sutherland then equalized through Mason Fernandez and should have been ahead before the break when Levi Sciuriaga did everything but score sending an effort wide of the upright.
Substitute Liam Rippon however netted the eventual winner with his first kick of the game late on.
Finally Rockdale Ilinden who are sitting in second place on the ladder struck late pain on Sydney United 58 thanks to a 92nd minute winner via Hunter Elliot as they recorded a memorable 2-1 victory at the Sydney United Sports Centre on Sunday.
Former United 58 player Alec Urosevski scored in the first half with a well taken goal before Shunta Nakamura equalised via a howler from Ilinden keeper Harrison Devenish-Meares.
The game looked destined for a draw before Elliot slid in thanks to a brilliant run and cross by Giorgio Speranza and that was all she wrote.
Rockdale skipper Alec Urosevski sits on top of the goalscoring chart with 9 from 9.
Having notched up his ninth, Urosevski was delighted with his troops mentality as they pushed for a winner till the death.
"We knew it would be a tough game from the start but we stuck to our game plan and I think overall we deserved the 3 points.
"Credit to United 58 for pushing us all the way, now our focus is on another massive match against Sydney Olympic at home next Sunday." he said
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.