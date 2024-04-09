Motorcyclist sought: Information scarce on Sylvania Waters shooting

No further information is available at this stage as police investigate a shooting at Sylvania Waters two days before Christmas last year, which left the front door of a home peppered with holes.
On 26 March this year, police released CCTV vision of a motorcycle taken in the area around the shooting in Hawkesbury Esplanade on December 23.
The vision includes graphic pictures of the wooden door peppered with holes and a glass panel smashed.
No media release was issued at the time.
In response to questions from the Leader, a police spokeswoman said, "The investigation remains managed under Strike Force Safety. As inquiries continue, anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000".
The police media release on March 26 reads:
"Police have released CCTV and are appealing for information after a public place shooting in Sydney's south last year.
"About 7.10am on Saturday 23 December 2023, emergency services were called to Hawkesbury Esplanade, Sylvania Waters, following reports of a shooting.
"On arrival, officers attached to Sutherland Shire Police Area Command found several bullet holes damaging the front door of the premises.
"Police have been told residents of the home heard two loud bangs about 4.45am that morning but did not notice the damage to the front door at the time.
"Investigators established a crime scene and commenced an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident under Strike Force Safety.
"As inquiries continue, detectives have released CCTV vision of a motorcycle captured in the area before and after the incident.
"Investigators are urging anyone with information or dashcam footage to contact Sutherland Police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000."
