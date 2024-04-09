Heritage Festival brings Georges River's history to life

Georges River Council is holding a series of events to celebrate the Australian Heritage Festival including a river cruise, walking tour, a workshop to research the history of your house, and morning tea at historic Lydham Hall.
The National Trust's Australian Heritage Festival is running between Thursday, April 18 and Sunday, May 19 across the state, with the theme of 'Connections', acknowledging the link between people, places and the past.
Georges River Council's program of events to celebrate the Festival will connect the community to the rich and vibrant heritage of the Georges River area.
Mayor Sam Elmir said, "I welcome all members of our community and visitors to attend and enjoy these upcoming events, acknowledging the history of Georges River.
"These events are a great opportunity to bring the community together across our local government area, linking with the overarching theme of 'Connections'.
"I can't wait to see our community getting involved and hope all who participate learn something new about the rich heritage of our area."
Nominations are also now open for Council's Historical Markers Program throughout the period.
Launched in 2018, the program recognise people and places of historical and cultural importance as recommended by the local community. Nominations close on Sunday 19 May 2024. I
Information sessions will be held for the community to learn more about the program.
Details:
Historical Markers Information Days:
Georges River Council's annual Historical Markers Program recognises people and places of historical and cultural importance as recommended by the community.
In this session you will learn more about the program, how to submit a nomination, and pick up some great research tips and tricks.
Date: Monday 22 April
Time: 10.00am - 12.00pm
Venue: Hurstville Library
Date: Tuesday 23 April
Time: 10.00am - 12.00pm
Venue: Clive James Library, Kogarah
Cost: Free
House History Workshop:
Led by the Local Studies Librarians, this workshop will guide you through the process of researching the history of your home.
Date: Monday 29 April
Time: 11.00am - 12.00pm
Venue: Clive James Library, Kogarah
Cost: Free
Historical Georges River cruise:
Embark on a scenic cruise along the Georges River and discover its unique history with Professor Heather Goodall.
Date: Saturday 4 May
Time: 11.00am - 2.00pm
Venue: Directions
Cost: $25 per ticket (100 tickets available)
Parking is available onsite at San Souci Park
Carss Bush Park Walking Tour:
Join us for a walking tour of Carss Bush Park, where you will discover the rich history of the park and its development over the last century.
Date: Thursday 9 May
Time: 10.00am
Venue: Carss Bush Park, Carss Park
Cost: Free
Learn to transcribe with Amplify:
In this session Local Studies staff will introduce you to Amplify, a platform designed to deliver audio collections from cultural institutions alongside automatically generated transcripts.
Date: Tuesday 14 May
Time: 10.00am - 11.00am
Venue: Miles Franklin Room, Hurstville Library
Cost: Free
Touring the old Tudor style house in Hurstville:
Have you ever wondered about the history behind the old Tudor style house at 14 MacMahon Street, in Hurstville?
Join us during the Australian Heritage Festival 2024 to discover the history and uses of this amazing building in one of our free 30-minute tours.
Linked to this year's Festival theme, 'Connections', the fascinating history behind the Hurstville Museum & Gallery building will be unveiled. It is a site that has been open to the community for nearly a century, being built in 1929, and used for a variety of purposes.
Date: Tuesday 14 May
Time: 10.30am - 11.00am
Venue: Hurstville Museum & Gallery
Date: Sunday 19 May
Time: 3.00pm - 3.30pm
Venue: Hurstville Museum & Gallery
Historical Lydham Hall:
Join volunteers from the St. George Historical Society for a light morning tea and a fascinating exploration of this grand sandstone house's history and some of the characters who have called it home.
Date: Wednesday 15 May
Time: 10.00am - 11.00am
Venue: Clive James Library, Kogarah
Cost: Free
