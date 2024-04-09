St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
St George & Sutherland Shire Leader's complete view of property
Heritage Festival brings Georges River's history to life

April 9 2024 - 11:38am
St George Historical Society members Laurel and Bob Horton with Kristy Archerr at historic Lydham Hall which will host a morning tea as part of the Australian Heritage Festival. Picture: John Veage
Georges River Council is holding a series of events to celebrate the Australian Heritage Festival including a river cruise, walking tour, a workshop to research the history of your house, and morning tea at historic Lydham Hall.

