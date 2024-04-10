Fifth anniversary of Gymea Anglicans' mobile food pantry

The Gymea Anglican community has celebrated the fifth anniversary of a service that provides food at subsidised rates to those who are struggling financially.
The church, in conjunction with Anglicare, introduced the mobile community food pantry in March 2019.
Shoppers pay $12 for food that would normally cost $60.
The service operates on the first and Third Thursday of every month From 10.30am - 11.30am in the Gymea Anglican Church car park in Gymea Bay Road, near the intersection of Kingsway.
The food pantry is staffed by 16 volunteers from the church. Stephen Leitch is the co-ordinator.
The church says the pantry is accessed by an average of 15 people on each occasion.
