Local clubs nominated in Clubs and Community Awards

Local clubs have been nominated in several categories for the 2024 Clubs and Community Awards.
The awards recognise the outstanding social contributions made by clubs in their local areas.
There are nine categories: Arts, Culture and Entertainment; Education; Emergency Services; Fostering Grassroots Sport; Health Care; Heart of the Community; Mental Wellbeing; Social Inclusion and Environmental Sustainability.
Club Central Hurstville has received two nominations; one under the Arts, Culture and Entertainment category for its Anzac Dawn Service - Commitment, Commemoration and Unity event, and the other under the Health Care category for its Beachside Dash - Footprints of Hope event.
Club Rivers at Riverwood has been nominated in the Fostering Grass Roots Sports category for its Smells Like Team Spirit initiative.
Club Rivers has also been nominated in the Heart of the Community category for its Community is Our Heartbeat program.
Ramsgate RSL has been nominated in the Mental Wellbeing category for its TheTrek for Life event, and also in the Social Inclusion category for its Nourishing Hearts, One Snack at a Time initiative.
Cronulla RSL has been nominated for its Surfers Rescue 24/7 initiative, a free course teaching basic rescue technique and CPR.
ClubsNSW CEO Rebecca Riant said there were 139 finalists - a record number - for the 2024 Clubs & Community Awards.
The winners will be announced at the Clubs and Community Awards Night at the International Convention Centre (ICC) Sydney on Thursday, 6 June 2024.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.