A historic nod to a friend in the form of prized work

Kurnell resident Nick Boes, 95, envisioned a project that would not only teach pupils about their historical surroundings, but also leave a lasting memory on their school life.
For the past 23 years Mr Boes has inspired Kurnell Public School pupils to write creatively about their suburb, and what it means to them individually.
Originally from The Netherlands, Mr Boes has been living in Kurnell since 1958. The idea for the writing project started with his involvement in Kurnell Progress Association, where he became friends with its former president, the late John Graham Weir.
When Mr Weir died in 1998, Mr Boes and another progress association member, Bill O'Halloran, wanted to mark Mr Weir's contributions to the Kurnell community. They lobbied and raised funds for the John Weir Memorial Park, and with the left over money, they gave it to the school, so pupils could start the process of being inspired by their suburb through creative writing. The competition encourages children to write about Kurnell's history, their place, local 'legends' or family connections to the area.
Since 2001, this initiative has been known as the History Prize for Year 6 pupils, honouring Mr Weir, who was at the time a well-known figure of Kurnell. He fished, harvested seaweed, grew vegetables, milked cows and began a poultry farm, while working at the Bunnerong Power House and commuting on his motor bike. He wrote and produced the Kurnell Village Newsletter and then delivered it to his neighbours. For more than 25 years he was President of the Kurnell Progress Association. In 1970, Mr Weir received Sutherland Shire Council's first Citizen of the Year Award, and later served as an independent councillor.
On Captain Cook Drive and Torres Street is a monument that commemorates Mr Weir for his services to the community. There also, is a time capsule that will be opened on March 26, 2051. But before it's unearthed, Mr Boes hopes the writing competition will keep thriving.
"At my age I won't be here forever, so I talked to the school about keeping the essay competition running," he said. "If I can't run it anymore, the other trustees will do the job I've been doing. I'm proud we have been able to carry on this writing competition for so many years. Those early primary school years are with us for the rest of our lives. It is my intent that the children grow up with a historical understanding."
This year's first prize winner was Audrey Hill, who, alongside other entrants, wrote about how the school had changed with four generations of family going through the school. Audrey's great-grandfather went to the school in 1933, her grandmother was a pupil in 1969 and her father was there in 1989.
