Early learning centre set to trial service expansion

EK
By Eva Kolimar
Updated April 11 2024 - 11:57am, first published 10:00am
Nurture and Grow Early Learning at Miranda is one of 16 early childhood services in NSW to trial a government program that aims expand care options for families. Picture by Chris Lane
An early childhood centre at Miranda has received a grant from the NSW Government to trial longer hours and expanded care.

