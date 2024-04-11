Early learning centre set to trial service expansion

An early childhood centre at Miranda has received a grant from the NSW Government to trial longer hours and expanded care.
Nurture and Grow Early Learning Centre is one of 16 services across the state in the round 1 pilot of a new program, which aims to support working families.
Several benefits are set to come into play as part of the trial, with access to weekend operating hours, additional places, flexible pick-up and drop-off times, options of occasional arrangements when required, and partnerships between two different service types to provide extended or wraparound care.
The $20 million Flexible Initiatives Trial (FIT) aims to address parents' barriers to workforce participation, particularly for women, by supporting early childhood services to adapt their offerings and hours where a community need is identified.
Nurture and Grow Early Learning Centre shares in more than $2.8 million in the first round with other successful applicants.
"Every child in NSW deserves to start school with strong educational foundations, and we know early childhood education is vital in setting young children up for success," Deputy Premier and Minister for Education and Early Learning Prue Car said.
"This trial is supporting existing services to expand their offerings and respond to the needs of their local communities. This will look different in different areas across the state, with more flexibility and expanded offerings, which is a great outcome for parents and our youngest learners."
