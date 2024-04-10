St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Nominate a deserving humanitarian

By Eva Kolimar
April 11 2024 - 6:30am
The Fred Hollows Foundation awards were inspired by Fred, who became known for work in restoring eyesight. Picture supplied
The Fred Hollows Foundation has opened nominations for the 2024 Fred Awards, which celebrate everyday humanitarians across Australia who embody kindness, compassion, and integrity.

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

