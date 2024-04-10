Nominate a deserving humanitarian

The Fred Hollows Foundation has opened nominations for the 2024 Fred Awards, which celebrate everyday humanitarians across Australia who embody kindness, compassion, and integrity.
Founding Director Gabi Hollows is encouraging people to nominate someone who cares for others. "We've been blown away by the calibre of nominees we've received since the Fred Awards first launched in 2021," she said. "The awards help celebrate the humanitarian spirit of everyday Australians, which was something Fred had great faith in. These people go out of their way to create a better world, and we would love to see even more people nominated this year."
In honour of what would have been Fred's 95th birthday, nominations for open on April 9 and close July 21.
A judging panel led by Gabi Hollows will shortlist a group of finalists who will be put to a public vote.
