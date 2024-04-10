Nominate a deserving humanitarian

Founding Director Gabi Hollows is encouraging people to nominate someone who cares for others. "We've been blown away by the calibre of nominees we've received since the Fred Awards first launched in 2021," she said. "The awards help celebrate the humanitarian spirit of everyday Australians, which was something Fred had great faith in. These people go out of their way to create a better world, and we would love to see even more people nominated this year."

