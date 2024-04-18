St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
St George & Sutherland Shire Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

St George letters: Foreshore protection areas safeguarded

Updated April 18 2024 - 3:09pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Oatley Flora and Fauna Conservation Society (OFF) celebrate news that council is preparing a Planning Proposal to the Foreshore Area.
Oatley Flora and Fauna Conservation Society (OFF) celebrate news that council is preparing a Planning Proposal to the Foreshore Area.

The news that Georges River councillors have supported the preparation of a Planning Proposal which will safeguard the biodiverse and leafy nature of our riverside suburbs will be welcomed by our members and countless other residents who appreciate the dense tree canopy, bushland habitat and healthy river afforded by the Foreshore Scenic Protection Area (FSPA) since 2012.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.