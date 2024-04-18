St George letters: Foreshore protection areas safeguarded

The news that Georges River councillors have supported the preparation of a Planning Proposal which will safeguard the biodiverse and leafy nature of our riverside suburbs will be welcomed by our members and countless other residents who appreciate the dense tree canopy, bushland habitat and healthy river afforded by the Foreshore Scenic Protection Area (FSPA) since 2012.
The proposal maintains existing subdivision lot sizes for sections which will be removed from the FSPA, (in line with 83 per cent of survey respondents' wishes) and mandates acceptable floor space ratios and larger landscaped areas. Most importantly, it incorporates new provisions to conserve those precincts having moderate and high biodiversity values.
OFF has fought a long battle since 2020 when changes to the FSPA were first mooted, with council receiving over 400 submissions. However, that process was made difficult due to COVID restrictions on public meetings and the fact that the former Council could not form a quorum. We had a far different experience with the current council, with meaningful community engagement and 10 out of 15 councillors voting.
It should be noted that, although OFF asked all candidates to complete our survey during the 2021 elections, only Crs Landsberry, Borg, Jamieson and Mahoney returned it and pledged their support on a series of matters including the FSPA.
This victory follows a series of other environmental accomplishments by the current Council ranging from its Tree Canopy Target, Verge Garden Policy, Significant Tree Register, investigation into Synthetic Fields, possible additional security in Oatley Park and requests to the NSW Government to review penalties for tree offences and to take action against sewerage overflows.
We sincerely hope that the NSW Government respects this decision of Council and that it allows an exemption for the FSPA from higher densities when it implements its "Diverse and Well-located homes" Program.
OFF thanks Georges River staff and councillors for listening so closely to the community and for taking its environmental responsibilities seriously.
In Lugarno, located along Boronia Parade, is a beautiful parcel of land that has remained almost untouched for 167 years.
Located on the property, you'll find a heritage listed homestead, over 200 fully matured trees and a thriving population of native wildlife. In 2021, a proposed DA was put forward that would have seen the destruction of this beautiful site. This is what I have been fighting against for the last three years.
The sale of Glenlee has allegedly been effected and had settled on April 5. This a hard blow to the campaign we have fought so hard for. In the lead-up to the 2023 State Election, the Minister for the Environment, Penny Sharpe and Labor Candidate for Oatley, Ashvini Ambihaipahar committed to issuing a new Interim Heritage Order for Glenlee.
"Only a NSW Minns Labor Government will protect Glenlee" they claimed. How wrong they were. The Minns Labor Government have over-promised and under-delivered one too many times. Campaigners fear that with this recent alleged sale, NSW Labor have hammered the final nail into Glenlee's coffin. I remain committed to keeping up the fight to save Glenlee.
Will you join me?
