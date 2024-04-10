Oatley villa fetches $2.62 million record

A $2.62 million sale price has set a record for a three-bedroom villa at Oatley.
The 25-year-old villa at 5/63-65 Woronora Parade, Oatley was auctioned by PRDnationwide Oatley on Saturday, April 6.
"It's an absolute record for a villa in Oatley," PRDnationwide Oatley agent Dean Sperotto said.
"The last record for a three-bedroom villa in Oatley was $1.9 million in 2023," he said.
"We had around 200 people in attendance at the auction and 21 registered bidders. There were still four parties competing well over $2,500,000 and the property sold for $2,620,000.
"The result was very unexpected. I think everyone was shocked.
"This is a direct result of not many villas coming onto the market. There's been an increase in the building of duplexes but not many people are building villas.
"There are so many downsizers looking for one level accommodation."
Part of the "Brushbox Grove" complex, the villa has three bedrooms, two bathrooms and two car spaces.
It has a stand-alone front position with private access directly from the street, a Federation-style wrap-around balconies, and low-maintenance landscaping with hedges for complete privacy.
There is a large undercover balcony, air-conditioning, plenty of storage including large linen press, private security entrance, direct street access,remote-control double garage, workshop and security system.
"We did advertising in The Leader, a lot of social media and letterbox drops," Mr Sperotto said
"We are aware that a lot of our local residents who have lived in the area for many years are looking to downsize also read The Leader," he said,
"It's truly impressive to see the level of interest the property generated. I'm certain that the Leader must have played a significant role in boosting its visibility and likely contributed to the high number of registered bidders and competitive bidding, ultimately driving the sale price beyond expectations. "
