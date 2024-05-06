'A growing burden': young people plagued by eating disorders

A 2024 report has revealed the concerning growth in the prevalence and cost of eating disorders in Australia.
Butterfly Foundation, the national charity for eating disorders, is calling for increased government funding for prevention of eating disorders, revealing a 21 per cent increase in the number of people with eating disorders and 36 per cent increase in economic cost since 2012.
An estimated 1.1 million Australians are living with an eating disorder, with 10.5 per cent experiencing an eating disorder at some point in their lifetime. Most diagnosed are younger than 19.
Eating disorders cost the Federal Government $4.7 billion each year. The report 'Paying the Price 2024', conducted in partnership with Deloitte, highlights the urgent need for action. It comes at a critical time, following the release of the National Eating Disorders Strategy 2023-2033 by the National Eating Disorder Collaboration (NEDC) and draws attention to the escalating number of people impacted by eating disorders and the cost of eating disorders in Australia - having significantly increased in the past decade.
Women are twice as likely as men to experience an eating disorder and one in three of those affected to seek help. Butterfly has called on the government to put more money into targeted prevention campaigns in schools and organisations and in the community, to promote positive body image.
Waratah Private Hospital Hurstville's Professor Phillipa Hay is well-known for her work in eating disorders. The former President of the Australian Academy for Eating Disorders and current member of the scientific committee, analyses data to better understand eating disorders to reduce the individual, family and community burden. Professor Hay is also the principal reviewer and writer of systematic reviews internationally in the field of eating disorders for the highly regarded Cochrane Library and Clinical Evidence. This work led to selection of a review for publication in the British Medical Journal.
Her recent research focuses on randomised controlled trials of interventions for anorexia nervosa and other eating disorders, as well as public health and community interventions that will reduce barriers to accessing care.
"The major study by the Butterfly Foundation is very significant," Professor Hay said. "Historically eating disorders have been underfunded severely compared to other mental health disorders, and the report highlights the burden. The same thing that is happening nationally, is happening in our area. People are still facing significant delays in wait lists and accessing care from psychiatrists and eating disorder specialists, dietitians and psychologists. And when they can access care, it can be very expensive."
Waratah Hospital provides reviews for patients who are on eating disorder care plans and offers support to other psychologists and general practitioners. Professor Hay said more young people were being diagnosed with an eating disorder.
"Eating disorder onset is earlier in life and we are seeing more people presenting younger with eating disorders, including children," she said. "The average duration for people to access treatment is 10 years from the onset of symptoms. That is a consistent finding. So there is a hug gap because largely when we do see people for eating disorders, they are older. That reflects that the access to services has been insufficient for too long, and we know that outcomes are much better with early treatment."
She said treatment services focused on a "20th century understanding" of what an eating disorder was. "There's a classic World Health Organisation study that left out binge eating, including anorexia and bulimia nervosa, so it under counted by 50 per cent the burden of eating disorders globally," Professor Hay said.
The Butterfly Foundation also showed in a recent survey of more than 1600 teenagers aged between 12-18, more than 90 per cent reported some level of body image concern. A total of 62 per cent of teens surveyed wanted to be thinner or more muscular. Females, gender diverse youth and those in the LGBTQIA+ community reported the highest levels of body dissatisfaction.
Support is available for those who may be distressed. Phone Lifeline 13 11 14; Mensline 1300 789 978; Kids Helpline 1800 551 800; beyondblue 1300 224 636.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.