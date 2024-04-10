Tee off was a success

Sutherland Hospital's Charity Golf Day, held on March 15, at Woolooware Golf Club, raised more than $21,000.
The inaugural event was the hospital's first major fundraiser of the year. There was overwhelming support from Sutherland Shire businesses and other supporters.
Money raised will go towards the expansion of the hospital cancer services and the establishment of an education and research centre.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.