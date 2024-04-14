New format for shire's heritage festival, which starts this week

A new format has been introduced for this year Sutherland Shire Citizens' Heritage Festival, which starts during the school holidays.
The festival dates back about 40 years, and was initially run by Sutherland Shire Council in conjunction with the Australian National Trust.
When the council decided to withdraw, a group of volunteers banded together to save the event, and the word "Citizens'" was added to the title.
A condensed program of events will be held across the shire from April 18 to May 19.
On Saturday April 20, a vintage bus will travel hourly from the Tramway Museum at Loftus to Woronora Memorial Gardens, Brinsley's Joinery workshop at Sutherland, Sutherland Shire Historical Society at Sylvania, Hazlehurst Gallery tthe Brickpit Museum at South Village Kirrawee, where there will be pottery throwing demonstrations.
The bus will then return to the Tramway Museum and repeat the route.
The following day will see a big display of vintage buses, cars and trams at the Tram Museum, including an opportunity to ride a vintage double deck bus.
Local scouts will provide a barbecue lunch.
On May 11, the spotlight will turn to Cronulla, with a vintage ferry cruise, displays at the School of Arts, self-guided historic walks brochures and a display of historical photo exhibition by the combined surf clubs.
