Georges River foreshore protected by Biodiversity and Character Planning Proposal

Georges River's green and leafy character will be strengthened and protected after the council endorsed the preparation of the Biodiversity and Character Planning Proposal to amend the Georges River Local Environmental Plan 2021.
Changes are proposed to the existing Foreshore Scenic Protection Area to clearly define areas of scenic and local character to ensure these will only apply to properties that have a view to and from the Georges River.
The changes will introduce new biodiversity planning provisions to preserve and protect areas of moderate and high terrestrial biodiversity values.
A new local character planning provision will be introduced to provide statutory protection to Unique Character Areas (UCA).
And it will amend the existing Foreshore Scenic Protection Area (FSPA) planning provision and mapped extent to ensure the role of the FSPA focuses on foreshore scenic character.
Under the proposal any new development located within the existing and proposed local character area and Foreshore Scenic Protection Area will provide more landscaping enabled by a slight reduction in the building's floor space.
The planning proposal retains existing lot size requirements within areas removed from the existing Foreshore Scenic Protection Area as follows - subdivision lot size 700sqm; dual occupancy lot size 1,000sqm.
The proposal also increases lot size requirements for areas proposed to be added to the proposed Foreshore Scenic Protection Area and/or Unique Character Areas as follows: increase subdivision lot size from 450sqm to 700sqm; increase dual occupancy lot size from 650sqm to 1,000sqm; reduce the maximum permissible Floor Space Ratio for R2-zoned land located within the existing FSPA, proposed FSPA and the proposed UCA from 0.55:1 for dwelling houses and 0.6:1 for dual occupancies to 0.5:1.
Landscaped area planning provisions will be amended to protect, maintain and improve the diversity and condition of native vegetation and habitats across the Local Government Area.
The minimum landscaped area requirement for dwelling houses and dual occupancies will be increased by five per cent to 30 per cent and 35 per cent respectively for R2-zoned land located within the existing FSPA, proposed FSPA and the proposed UCA.
A minimum 20 per cent landscaped area requirement will be introduced for multi dwelling house, terraces and manor houses in response to the NSW Government's Low and Mid-Rise Housing Reform.
The council will request the Department of Planning, Housing and Infrastructure to exclude the application of the Low-Rise Housing Diversity Code from the proposed FSPA and proposed UCA to ensure dual occupancies, manor houses, multi dwelling housing and terraces are only permitted through the Development Application process. That all persons who made a submission be advised of Council's decision.
The changes were endorsed after a public consultation period of 24 weeks with a variety of options for community members to participate and 325 submissions were received.
Georges River Mayor Sam Elmir said he was proud of the extent of community participation in the development of the proposed solutions and ways forward to implement the findings of both the Biodiversity Study and Foreshore Scenic Character Study.
"Our aim in Georges River is striking a balance between growth and the environment," Councillor Elmir said
"Our community has made it clear this balance is important now, and for our future, and this proposal listens and delivers for Georges River."
Deputy Mayor Elise Borg said, "Back in 2020 there was huge community outcry over the proposed reduction in the existing FSPA in the western part of our LGA, with over 400 residents writing submissions at that time.
"Council's expert planning team has worked collaboratively with the community and with Councillors to hear their concerns, undertaking extensive and genuine community consultation, whilst also balancing the demands and directions from the Local Planning Panel and the Department of Planning.
"I fully support this recommendation to prepare the Biodiversity and Character Planning Proposal. When myself and Councillors Mahoney and Jamieson met with the planning team back in November last year, we wanted to be satisfied and confident that the area covered by the existing FSPA would have the same or better protections as to what is proposed in the three new planning controls, being the new Biodiversity control, the new local character control and the amended FSPA control."
Cr Peter Mahoney said,"I firmly believe the recommendation is an excellent result for the environment, and accurately affects the wishes of so many of us who highly value the incredible biodiversity which is facilitated by our trees, bushland, parks and reserves and private gardens and of course the Georges River."
Council staff will now progress an amendment to the draft planning controls, which will be reported to Council in a future meeting seeking endorsement to request a Gateway Determination from the Department of Planning, Housing and Infrastructure for the Planning Proposal.
