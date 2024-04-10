St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Georges River foreshore protected by Biodiversity and Character Planning Proposal

JG
By Jim Gainsford
April 10 2024 - 6:30pm
Changes will introduce new biodiversity planning provisions to preserve and protect areas of moderate and high terrestrial biodiversity values.
Georges River's green and leafy character will be strengthened and protected after the council endorsed the preparation of the Biodiversity and Character Planning Proposal to amend the Georges River Local Environmental Plan 2021.

