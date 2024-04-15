From dark to light, people will unite for Cronulla walk

A cause close to Donna Campbell spurred the drive to join a movement that has trickled into Sutherland Shire.
She is rallying up support for 'Darkness Into Light', a fundraising event to get people talking about suicide for greater mental health, and hopes the community will reach out to each other for support through a new event to the area.
It's the first time the event will be held in Sutherland Shire - at Cronulla, and on May 11, people will unite in their yellow T-shirts and walk as one alongside the coastline.
Darkness Into Light has been held previously at Bondi Beach, and in Melbourne, Perth, Brisbane, and other parts of the world.
The event is a five kilometre walk that aims to raise awareness about the importance of suicide prevention and offer support to those who have been affected by suicide, by walking from the darkness of the night to meet the light of sunrise.
Darkness into Light originated in Ireland in 2009 with about 400 people in attendance at the first event. Now there are 200 official walks across 15 countries spanning five continents, with more than 150,000 people taking part.
Funds raised at the Cronulla event will support Sutherland Shire charity partner, headspace, the national youth mental health foundation, which has a hub at Miranda.
"I lost a friend to suicide a few years back and she left a six month old daughter," Ms Campbell said. "I did the Bondi walk in her memory, and having moved from the eastern suburbs to Sutherland Shire about nine years ago, I hope here it will resonate, give hope, support and spread awareness."
In NSW, the Suicide Monitoring System (NSW SuMS), established in late 2023, released its latest report (December 2023) that showed a total of 940 suspected or confirmed suicide deaths was recorded for the full year in 2023. This was lower than the number of suicide deaths in 2022 (962).
In 2023, for males, there 734 suspected or confirmed suicide deaths reported in NSW (most aged between 45-54), and for females, there were 206 suspected or confirmed suicide deaths in 2023 (most aged between 35-44).
"We're trying to do anything to reduce this," Ms Campbell said. "We are really trying to drive awareness in getting more people registered for the Cronulla event and get more people walking. We are walking to Blackwoods Beach and finishing at Don Lucas Reserve, and if people are free and want to, we're inviting them to join us for a coffee and a chat afterwards."
Support is available for those who may be distressed. Phone Lifeline 13 11 14; Mensline 1300 789 978; Kids Helpline 1800 551 800; beyondblue 1300 224 636; 1800-RESPECT 1800 737 732.
