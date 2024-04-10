Online grooming peaks during school holidays

High levels of screen time during the upcoming school holiday break is a timely reminder for parents and carers to keep watch of what children are seeing on their devices.
During the school holiday period, there are usually increased reports of online grooming and 'sexploitation'.
To help combat the dangers, Sydney Catholic Schools is helping to deliver online safety through its latest instalment of 'The School Report'.
Launched on April 10, Keeping Your Child Safe and Healthy Online is available to view online. In the episode, Australian Federal Police Detective Superintendent Stephen Jay and ySafe by Qoria's digital resilience educator Yasmin London share ways parents can help their children safely navigate the online world, and what they need to be mindful of when it comes to social media use.
Detective Superintendent Jay currently heads the Australian Centre to Counter Child Exploitation (ACCCE). He said parents played an important role in keeping their children safe online, and that communication was crucial.
"Only 50 per cent of parents actually speak to their children about being safe online and of those only two or three per cent talk about grooming or sextortion, which are rising issues," he said. "It's a difficult conversation."
Sydney Catholic Schools' Education Officer - Student Wellbeing, Michael Dixon, also joins the expert panel with tips to promote healthy digital habits at home.
These include how to assess how much screen time is too much, and the benefits of a family digital agreement.
"It allows young people in the home to have ownership of the rules and regulations, and that provides a framework of safety," he said. "Checking in and reviewing [the agreement] can go a long way to helping young people embrace technology while also being aware of its pitfalls."
Initially launched in September 2023, the initiative explores the themes and topics in education most relevant to parents, students and the broader community through a panel of expert guests.
