Sam Kerr Football school holiday program to be held at Sans Souci

A Sam Kerr Football school holiday program for young players will be held in Claydon Reserve, Sans Souci.
The masterclasses", from 9am to 3pm each day, are designed for girls and boys aged 3 - 14, to "build football skills, confidence, resilience, expectations and knowledge".
Parents are told their children "will enjoy a full day of football programming, individual skill sessions, lots of fun team-based games, take home an SKF training tee and certificate and will have the opportunity to earn fun prizes on the day".
Sam Kerr Football kicked off this year, and is implemented by football coach franchisees.
'I'm so excited to be kicking off Sam Kerr Football training over the coming holidays, with programs at Sans Souci, Blacktown and Frenchs Forest," Kerr said in a statement.
"I've wanted to invest back into the sport for such a long time, to give kids opportunities to fall in love with the game and to help nurture their talent. It's such a privilege now in the position I'm in to be able to create an environment for all kids to belong, and to help build their skills and confidence as a player.
"My team are also getting ready to announce the first permanent locations for Sam Kerr Football School around the country with programming kicking off from July as each SKF School opens. My vision is to have kids training on pitches all over the country, to keep the momentum from the World Cup going, creating new pathways for the next generation."
The website says, "Sam Kerr Football provides a prescriptive but flexible football curriculum, and broader health and wellbeing lessons that are fundamental to developing young players.
"Coaches have unlimited access to training plans and sessions designed by Australia's leading football experts and supported by Sam Kerr.
"In addition, owners and coaches have direct support from lead coaches at Sam Kerr Football who support them in developing the next generation of talent."
The website says players in Sam Kerr Football "learn to love all the things about the game that have made Sam Kerr one of the world's best footballers.
"Sam Kerr Football helps talented and passionate young girls and boys progress to elite pathways, sharing Kerr's philosophy and fundamentals learned through her impressive career.
"The Sam Kerr Football program delivers a modern approach to training, supplemented with the broader physical and mental health fundamentals that have helped Kerr to become the player she is today."
Bookings: samkerrfootball.com/masterclass
