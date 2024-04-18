St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
St George & Sutherland Shire Leader's complete view of property
Home/Entertainment/Books
Light Read

Shire's funny mum gets real: Memoir takes a front seat

EK
By Eva Kolimar
Updated April 18 2024 - 12:09pm, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amy Gerard with her children Charli, Bobby and Kobe. With a popular social media following, Amy, of Alfords Point, has written her first book. Picture by Chris Lane
Amy Gerard with her children Charli, Bobby and Kobe. With a popular social media following, Amy, of Alfords Point, has written her first book. Picture by Chris Lane

There's just something about Amy.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EK

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.