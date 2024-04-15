Grand old ladies of Port Hacking reunited after nearly 50 years

Ferry watchers have been given a treat, seeing the vintage vessels Curranulla and Bundeena back together again on Port Hacking for the first time since 1975.
Rob Gawthorne, who fell in love with ferries as a boy growing up in Bundeena and bought the vessel named after the village late last year, brought her home to carry out some maintenance work.
MV Curranulla, the oldest commuter ferry still working to a regular timetable, was purpose built for the Cronulla-Bundeena run in 1939.
In 1945, she was joined by the larger MV Bundeena because the population was growing and there was no road to the area until the 1950s.
The two ferries worked together for 29 years before the Bundeena was taken to Tasmania following the Tasman Bridge disaster.
On January 5, 1975, the bulk carrier Lake Illawarra ran into several pylons of the bridge on Hobart's Derwent River, causing a large section of the deck to collapse.
Twelve people were killed and the city was cut in two, hence the need for a ferry service.
After the bridge was reconstructed, the Bundeena was put on a truck and taken Lake Pedder, where it remained for about two years before becoming a tourist ferry at Port Arthur.
About 2002, she returned to Sydney and changed hands a few times before Mr Gawthorne bought it last year. Based in Sydney Harbour, it is available for work and social functions.
Mr Gawthorne, who lives at Loftus, developed a passion for ferries when he was growing up at Bundeena.
"When Dad was working and because Mum didn't drive, we went everywhere by ferry," he said.
"When I was a young kid, I used to climb up he stairs to the wheelhouse and the ferry masters would let me ride with them.
"Mum remembers, when I was eight-years-old, saying to her I wanted to go to Tasmania and bring the Bundeena home. Forty years later, we did it.
Mr Gawthorne said the Bundeena was in good condition.
"We are just doing a tidy-up, a repaint and putting a new wheelhouse roof on," he said.
Mr Gawthorne said the ferry was licensed to carry 89 passengers, but he restricted it to 60-65 for functions.
"We do work functions, Christmas parties, that sort of thing. Once I spruce it up a bit more, we will start doing weddings," he said.
The Bundeena is a sideline for Mr Gawthorne, who has been driving Manly ferries for 22 years, including 18 years on the Queenscliff.
"It's not a money making venture, it's all about the boat," he said. "They can quickly go to rack and ruin if they are not looked after."
Mr Gawthorne said loves being on the water. "It beats working for a living," he said.
