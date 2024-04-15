St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
St George & Sutherland Shire Leader's complete view of property
Grand old ladies of Port Hacking reunited after nearly 50 years

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated April 16 2024 - 6:15am, first published 6:11am
MV Curranulla (left) and MV Bundeena reunited at Cronulla. Picture by Carl Rogan
MV Curranulla (left) and MV Bundeena reunited at Cronulla. Picture by Carl Rogan

Ferry watchers have been given a treat, seeing the vintage vessels Curranulla and Bundeena back together again on Port Hacking for the first time since 1975.

