St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
St George & Sutherland Shire Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

How a special tree was preserved during Westfield Miranda expansion

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
April 16 2024 - 4:31pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The fig tree is protected as excavation for the 2014 redevelopment takes place around it. Picture supplied
The fig tree is protected as excavation for the 2014 redevelopment takes place around it. Picture supplied

The huge, sprawling fig tree at the front of Westfield Miranda has flourished since it was made a feature in the 2014 redevelopment, and is expected to bring joy for another 50 years.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Murray Trembath

Murray Trembath

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.