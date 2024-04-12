St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Government commits $11.8 million to stop Hurstville park sinking

JG
By Jim Gainsford
Updated April 12 2024 - 1:56pm, first published 1:00pm
The NSW Government has committed $11.8 million to remediate Kempt Field, Hurstville, parts of which have been closed since 2022 due to subsidence and contamination issues.

Jim Gainsford

