Designed for family living

6 beds | 5 baths | 2 cars
With an effortless blend of functionality and style, this brand-new contemporary duplex is an entertainers' haven.
Liam Tsaprazis is the listing agent, and he said one of the home's best features is the large sense of space and great natural light.
"The layout and overall home have been well designed and thought out. The separate studio is ideal for a home office or teenage retreat," he said.
The large living and dining zone opens seamlessly onto a wraparound deck and glittering saltwater pool embraced by an easy-care level lawn.
The gourmet, ultra-contemporary chefs' kitchen flaunts a stone island bench, five-burner Miele Cooktop, double Miele ovens, two dishwashers, plenty of storage, and a butler's pantry; it is perfect for entertaining.
The six large bedrooms all feature good-sized built/walk-in robes, the main revealing a moody rainshower ensuite with a freestanding bath.
Other features include ducted air conditioning throughout, ample storage space, soaring ceilings that provide an abundance of natural light, and a secure garage with capabilities installed for electric vehicle charging.
Here you can enjoy carefree, day-to-day family living just a walk from great cafés, shops, city-bound buses, Sans Souci Public School, and the beach.
"Sans Souci is a very attractive suburb for buyers as it is located right on the water's edge and also provides the social aspect of great local cafes and coastal walks," said Mr Tsaprazis.
"This home would suit growing families or those with older kids, as it provides an abundance of space with the option to utilise the rear studio as additional accommodation."
