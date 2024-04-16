Anzac Commemoration services in St George

The Penshurst RSL Sub-branch will hold an ANZAC Sunday Commemoration Service on April 21 at the War Memorial in Bridge Street, Penshurst.
Veterans will assemble at 1.40pm in Connolly Street and march to Penshurst Memorial in Bridge Street, Penshurst.
The Commemoration Service will commence at 2pm.
Once the service is completed participants are invited back to the Penshurst RSL Club.
Oatley RSL Sub-branch will also hold a Commemoration service on Sunday, April 21, gathering at 3pm at Oatley Memorial Gardens.
The combined Oatley, Mortdale and Penshurst RSL Sub-branches Dawn Service will be held this year at the war memorial in Mortdale Park at 6am, April 25.
St Mark's Anglican Church at South Hurstville will hold its annual Anzac Service at the church at 15 The Mall, on Sunday, April 21 starting at 2pm.
Guest speak will be Lieutenant Colonel Andrew Robinson of the Royal Australian Army Chaplains.
The St Mark's Anglican Church Service is unique in that it also recognises the New Zealand and Turkish troops who fought at Gallipoli and involves the participation of representatives of their local communities.
The service is organised in conjunction with the local South Hurstville RSL Sub-branch.
