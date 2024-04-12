Beachwatch monitoring of shire swimming spots in jeopardy

Water quality monitoring of Sutherland Shire's ocean beaches and estuarine swimming locations may soon end or be scaled back.
This follows a state government move to make councils pay to participate in the Beachwatch program, which has been totally government-funded since 1989.
Sutherland Shire Council is joining other councils in fighting the decision.
It remains to be seen whether the government, which is has numerous budgetary challenges, will alter its position.
At present, the shire's eight ocean beaches are sampled weekly on a year-round basis. Seven estuarine swimming sites are sampled weekly in the warmer months between October and April.
The Department of Climate Change, Energy, the Environment and Water, which manages the program, has notified councils of changes requiring them to self-fund water quality monitoring through a fee-for-service arrangement.
The department said it would continue the present arrangements until July.
Sutherland Shire Council estimates the change would cost it between about $15,000 annually (not including staff wages) for in-house testing to about $60,000 for the current full-service by Beachwatch.
A resolution by the planning committee, which will be endorsed by the full council, "affirms the Beachwatch program has always been and should remain an NSW Government responsibility without financial contribution from council".
The council will write to the minister responsible for the program "stating council's firm position this program should remain a fully funded responsibility of the NSW Government and state council's opposition to the proposed cost shifting".
