St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
St George & Sutherland Shire Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Celebrating St George's senior high-achievers

April 12 2024 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Member for Oatley, Mark Coure, has recognised the valuable contributions of seniors in the St George area, presenting them with Local Achievement Award as part of the 2024 NSW Seniors Festival.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.