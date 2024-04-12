Celebrating St George's senior high-achievers

Member for Oatley, Mark Coure, has recognised the valuable contributions of seniors in the St George area, presenting them with Local Achievement Award as part of the 2024 NSW Seniors Festival.
Mr Coure presented 17 locals with their awards at Mortdale RSL today (April 12), all of whom were carefully selected from a high calibre of nominees.
"This is the biggest community-wide seniors awards that we have ever done. I believe it represents what makes our community such a great place to live, work and raise a family," Mr Coure said.
"Seniors do so much in our community, however often receive little to no recognition for their efforts. Regardless of how, where and why these seniors volunteer, our community is better off because of their participation."
The Local Achievement Awards are among an array of events that took place across the state as part of the 2024 NSW Seniors Festival, which enables older people to engage with each other, their community, and services.
"There was close to 80 people in attendance, many of whom were friends and family who had nominated the recipients. It is mornings like these that remind me of how fortunate I am to represent this beautiful part of our State," Mr Coure said.
The recipients for the 2024 St George Seniors Local Achievement Awards are:
Diana Minglis: Preschool Educator at St Mark's South Hurstville Preschool.
Kaye Underwood: Bookkeeper at St Mark's South Hurstville Preschool.
Micahel Kritikos: Manager at Automate Car Care & Carline Mortdale.
Michael Cummins: Catechist Coordinator and Local Volunteer.
Nola Hellyer: Instructor at Mortdale BJP Physical Culture.
Shirley Hagarty: Group Organiser at Oatley 101 Art Society.
Eat, Love, Laugh: Community event organised by Christ Church Mortdale.
Wilfred Ewens: Custodian, St Mark's War Memorial & Book of Remembrance.
Christine Gash: Welfare Officer at Sydney St George Branch, A.I.R.
Bijinder Dugal: Founding Director of AASHA Australia Foundation.
AASHA Australia Foundation: Organisation providing culture-based care.
Ying Xiang Tan: Volunteer at Chinese Australia Services Society Limited.
Glenyss Barnham: Local Historian.
Peter Gayton: Former Treasurer and Volunteer for Lugarno Progress Association
Kathy Wilson: Venue Manager at Lugarno Progress Association
Sue Munro: Club Member at Zonta Club of Botany Bay
Mick Frawley: Local Volunteer and Former Police Officer
For more information about NSW Seniors Festival and the Local Achievement Awards, visit: seniorsfestival.nsw.gov.au
