Mayoral Minute with Sam Elmir: Hurstville Heart of the City

Georges River is a rich tapestry of natural beauty and diverse precincts where community, nature and culture are woven into the fabric of everyday life.
As a Council, we prioritise connection, in how we live, learn, work and play. We are Sydney's Connected Community.
Anchored by cultural landmarks such as the Marana Auditorium, Hurstville Museum and Gallery, and Library, Hurstville is undergoing a revitalisation by Council to activate and enhance its City Centre.
With 94 percent high-density housing, and a majority of residents born overseas and speaking languages other than English, Hurstville embraces its multicultural identity.
Following the 1989 Tiananmen Square protest, the city welcomed 20,000 Chinese students, fostering an inclusive environment where over 7,000 residents consider the city centre their communal backyard. The forthcoming completion of the Hurstville Pavilion and Memorial Square developments promises further spaces for communal gatherings.
Hurstville has a rich history of nurturing the creative sector, exemplified by landmarks like the St Clair Recording Studio, which hosted iconic artists such as the Bee Gees.
Today, facilities like the Media Lab and music instrument collection at Hurstville Library continue this tradition, alongside exhibition opportunities at Hurstville Museum and Gallery.
The city's cultural vibrancy extends to its hosting of prominent festivals such as the Sydney Writers Festival, Sydney Fringe Festival, and Lunar New Year celebrations.
Furthermore, Hurstville's bustling nighttime economy adds to its allure, offering diverse dining, shopping, and entertainment experiences.
We are finding different opportunities to encourage our nighttime economy and activation of our public spaces. It's important we support local businesses to foster a thriving City Centre.
Georges River Council is also progressing its vision to activate and revitalise the civic heart of the Hurstville - the land which Georges River Council administration building is currently located. To ensure that community benefits are delivered, the proposed planning controls will require at least 50 percent of the total site of 12,500 square metre site to be public open space. At least 25 percent of the permissible floor area of the buildings on site will need to be for community uses and facilities.
Your voice leads our vision. Change can be achieved if it is championed from a local level. I encourage you to actively contribute to change through positively connecting with projects, places, and people in your local neighborhood. At Georges River, we a creating a culture of connection. We are Sydney's Connected Community.
