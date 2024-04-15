Mayoral Minute with Sam Elmir: Hurstville Heart of the City

Georges River Council is also progressing its vision to activate and revitalise the civic heart of the Hurstville - the land which Georges River Council administration building is currently located. To ensure that community benefits are delivered, the proposed planning controls will require at least 50 percent of the total site of 12,500 square metre site to be public open space. At least 25 percent of the permissible floor area of the buildings on site will need to be for community uses and facilities.